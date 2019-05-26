|
Koss, Constance "Connie" (nee Kulesza) Beloved wife of William; loving mother of Kevin (Kelly) Koss, Sue (Pat) Sullivan, and Tammy (Jurgen Aust) Koss; beloved daughter of the late Leo and Sophia Kulesza; fond grandmother of Bianca, Patrick, Kevin, Ryan, and Jackson; fond aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Visitation Monday, May 27, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Chapel Service at 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge. Interment Private. For Service information: call (708) 422-2700 or visit curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 26, 2019