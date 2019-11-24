|
|
Filipek, Constance "Connie" Age 74. Loving daughter of the late John S. Filipek and the late Helen J. Filipek nee Hilaszek. Dear sister of Joan H. (Joseph) Gasior and Diane (late William) Lazouskas. Fond aunt of Michael Gasior, Jean Gasior, Joy (Brian) Gannon, Deanna (Al) Baamonde and Andrew Lazouskas. Great-aunt of Anna Lazouskas. Cousin and friend of many. Lying in state onTuesday, November 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bruno Church, 4751 S. Harding, Chicago, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by Wolniak Funeral Home,773-767-4500or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 24, 2019