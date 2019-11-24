Home

Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
Constance Filipek
Lying in State
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Bruno Church
4751 S. Harding
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bruno Church
4751 S. Harding
Chicago, IL
Constance Filipek


1945 - 2019
Constance Filipek Obituary
Filipek, Constance "Connie" Age 74. Loving daughter of the late John S. Filipek and the late Helen J. Filipek nee Hilaszek. Dear sister of Joan H. (Joseph) Gasior and Diane (late William) Lazouskas. Fond aunt of Michael Gasior, Jean Gasior, Joy (Brian) Gannon, Deanna (Al) Baamonde and Andrew Lazouskas. Great-aunt of Anna Lazouskas. Cousin and friend of many. Lying in state onTuesday, November 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bruno Church, 4751 S. Harding, Chicago, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by Wolniak Funeral Home,773-767-4500or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 24, 2019
