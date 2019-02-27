|
Cochrane, Concetta Catherine (nee Provenzano) Passed into eternity, February 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas W. Cochrane; loving mother of Gerald J., David B. (Geralyn), James A. (Bonnie), and Paul T. (Carmela); her eldest son Thomas predeceased her; proud grandmother of Christopher, Jennifer, Dustin (Jesyka Ane), Jason (Kaitlyn), Ryan (Tiffany), Katie Cochrane-Halimi (Ismael), Bryne Martin, Ryne Martin, and Aidan; great-grandmother of Tyler, Connor, Camden, Evan, Chance, and Ayson. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Catholic Church in Tinley Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Catholic Church in Tinley Park, IL. Arrangements by Lawn Funeral Home, 708-532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 27, 2019