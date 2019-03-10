Lis, Sr. Columba Krystyna, 0.P. Sister Columba was born on November 6, 1927, in Poland. In 1949, she traveled to the U.S. to join the American Province of Polish Dominican Sisters in Justice, IL. She was a graduate of Rosary College, later Dominican University, in River Forest, IL. She worked in Justice, IL, and Knox, IN, serving the elderly and children. In 1960, she was sent to Milwaukee where she worked as a nurse, a food service supervisor, and, from 1966 to 2006, a nursing home administrator of St. Ann Rest Home. She also served her religious community as a Superior of the Milwaukee house and a Provincial Superior of the American Province. Visitation for Sister Columba will be held at St. Ann Rest Home in Milwaukee, WI, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann's on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 7:00 a.m. An Illinois visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Rosary Hill Nursing Home, 9000 W. 81st St., in Justice, IL, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by Ridge Funeral Home Directors. Funeral Information: 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary