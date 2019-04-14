Phillips, Colleen L. Age 84, of Bristol, WI, formerly Chicago, IL, passed away surrounded by her family on April 10, 2019, in Kenosha, WI. Colleen was born August 12, 1934, in Chicago, IL, to the late John and Agnes (Waddups) Warren. She was raised in Chicago as the youngest of two children and spent many summers throughout her life with family in Indiana. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1952, and as a woman proud of her independence, joined the workforce. Her first marriage was to Frederick Rossow in 1954, and together they raised three daughters: Nancy, Linda, and Lee Ann. Her second marriage took place in 1994 to Richard Phillips, whom she remained married to until his passing. Colleen continued with a career as a special education instructor at Austin Special Sheltered Work Center, Chicago, where she retired in 1996. She was passionate about her work and often called her students her children. She was dedicated to her family and those closest to her. She loved dancing, going to the show, and staying up-to-date on current events. She had a bragging wall in her home dedicated to pictures of all her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. Her house was always a welcome place where she had coffee and a snack waiting for you, her newspaper out, and a smile at the door. In addition to her parents and husband, Colleen was preceded in death by her sister, Lela. She is survived by her three daughters and niece; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her newest great-great-granddaughter. In respect of her wishes, no formal memorial will take place. However, her family and friends will be celebrating her life August 12, 2019, at Russell's BBQ in Elmwood Park (her favorite restaurant) at 1:00 p.m. after a private remembrance ceremony at Chapel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Special Olympics (www.give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute) would be appreciated by the family. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory, 5111 60th St. Phone: (262) 654-3533. Visit and sign Colleen's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary