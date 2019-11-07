|
|
Nowakowski, Colette C. (nee Czarny) Oct. 28, 2019. Age 90. Devoted wife of the late Henry; loving mother of Kimberly (Frank) and the late Michele; cherished grandmother of Joe (Lauren) and Dan; dearest great-grandmother of Beau; beloved sister of Dorette (late Don) and late Barbara (late Ron); fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; survived by many cousins and a host of dear friends. Funeral services Saturday 12:00 p.m. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave. (at Derby Rd.), Lemont to Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church, Lemont, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings in Colette's name may be made to the Joliet Area Community Hospice and will be deeply appreciated. Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 7, 2019