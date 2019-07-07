|
|
Walsh, Coletta E. (nee Wallace) Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Raymond "Bud" Walsh; devoted mother of Peggy (Larry) Ryan, Patty (Jim) Carter, and Ray (Julie) Walsh; cherished Granny of Terry (fiancé, Andrea Body), Michael, Kelly, and Bridget Ryan, Garret, Peyton, and Ian Walsh; fond sister-in-law of Lorraine (the late Ed) Mooney and Pat Lambert; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL, from 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Prayers at 10:15 a.m. Mass at 11:00 a.m., at St. Terrence Catholic Church, 4300 W. 119th Place, Alsip, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. For info, (708) 448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 7, 2019