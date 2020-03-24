|
|
Brandenburger, Clyde S. Ret., CPD. Devoted husband of Patricia, nee Herrera, for 39 years; loving father of Dondi, Keith (Terri), and Steve (Jana); proud grandpa of Christopher and Michael Jeleniewski; Emma, Matthew, Natalie, Allie, Colin, and Carly Brandenburger; soon to be great-grandpa; cherished son of the late Clifford and Bernadine; beloved brother of Peter (Belle), and Paul (Diane); dear uncle, brother-in-law, and friend to many; proud U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, 9th Infantry Division. All Funeral Services are Private, and a Celebration of Life, in honor of Clyde, will take place at a later date; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2020