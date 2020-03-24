Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Brandenburger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Brandenburger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brandenburger, Clyde S. Ret., CPD. Devoted husband of Patricia, nee Herrera, for 39 years; loving father of Dondi, Keith (Terri), and Steve (Jana); proud grandpa of Christopher and Michael Jeleniewski; Emma, Matthew, Natalie, Allie, Colin, and Carly Brandenburger; soon to be great-grandpa; cherished son of the late Clifford and Bernadine; beloved brother of Peter (Belle), and Paul (Diane); dear uncle, brother-in-law, and friend to many; proud U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, 9th Infantry Division. All Funeral Services are Private, and a Celebration of Life, in honor of Clyde, will take place at a later date; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -