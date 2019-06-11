|
Young, Clifford J. Age 88, Army Veteran, survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Young and preceded in death in 1982 by his first wife, Sally Young; loving father of Brian (Vicki) Young, Kirby (Roseann) Young and Clifford A. (Elaine) Young; dearest stepfather of Gary (Anne) Knoeppel, Ray (Kathy) Knoeppel and Suzanne (Brad) Grande; dear grandfather of Melanie, Alex, Alexia, Brandon, Callie, Patrick, Jessica, Rachel, Jenny, Andy and the late Joey Nuebauer; cherished great-grandfather of 10; fond brother of Bernadine (Jim) Innerebner, Helen (John) Ilves and Dan (Laura) Matteson; devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until time of service 12:00 noon at Lawn Funeral Home, 17908 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487. Interment Private. Funeral Info: (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 11, 2019