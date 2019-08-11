|
|
Anderson-Gaudio, Claudette D. (nee Trudell), born in Chicago and a resident of Wood Dale, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 8, 2019. Loving mother of Barbara (William) Pilarski, Anthony Gaudio, Donna Gaudio, Sandra Gaudio, and Lisa (Stephen) Bilotti; devoted grandmother of Joseph Pilarski, Dustin Gaudio, and Matthew Bilotti; dear sister of Linda Bax and Judith Finch (late Edward Finch); many loved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Adlore and Virginia (nee Galli), and John Bax (nephew). She was truly dedicated to her family, friends, and work. During the time when few women worked, she supported her five children in many different roles, working at Head Start and Motorola before moving to the post office. Although she did not initially graduate from high school, education was important to her, and she completed her GED. She believed in a strong work ethic by working two jobs for over 30 years. After retiring from the post office at age 70, she continued working at H&R Block until her death. She was a true leader of others, ensuring fair treatment to everyone. Because of her leadership skills, she was looked upon to be a union steward at work to help solve work encountered problems. In the community, she held many roles including a treasurer for her bowling league, but more importantly, she was an active member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Wood Dale. Her father knew her very well, and told her, "You never let grass grow under your feet, Claudette". This was true to the very end. She had a strong thirst for life through meeting new people, traveling the world, and participating in her family activities. Smart, and oh so funny, with an infectious laugh that attracted other people to her. Over her life, she has positively touched many lives, providing guidance, and love to others. Many people have said, "she was my best friend". She was an amazing woman with a zest for life, a truly humble and compassionate person, and always put her family first. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Geils Funeral Home, 260 W. Irving Park Rd., Wood Dale, IL 60191. Funeral Mass is private and will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 11, 2019