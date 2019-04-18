|
Good, Claudene (nee Snyder) Age 84, of Alsip, passed away April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ivan A. Good; loving mother of Barbara Klein, Larry (Cheryl) Schwertfeger and Sharon Talavera; cherished grandmother of Holly, Heidi and Hanna; dearest sister of David Snyder; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Claudene loved gardening and dancing. She was very much loved by her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Friday, April 19, 2019, at 12 noon. Interment Beverly Cemetery. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 18, 2019