Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
708 W. Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Smith, Clarence Eugene Age 90, of Chicago, at rest April 4, 2019. Clarence is survived by his partner Nora Whitford and her son David Whitford, and his children Katrina and Andrew. Clarence is also survived by his children Linda Smith (David Goodnick) and Clarence Joseph "Joe" Smith; his grandchildren, Jonathan Goodnick, Alix and Katie Dieterly; his sister Nancy (late Robert) Rektorski; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his wives Betty Maxine Kuykendall and Mona Smith, and two children Lawrence "Larry" Smith and Rose Wallace. Clarence was a veteran of the Korean War. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home, April 11, 2019, 4:00-8:00 p.m., 1458 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL. www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com, 773.472.6300. Funeral Mass April 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 708 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clarence's name may be directed to UCP Seguin https://ucpseguin.org or the Salvation Army, https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give/.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 7, 2019
