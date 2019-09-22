|
Pacholski, Clarence J. Passed away on March 19, 2017, at the age of 92. U.S Navy Veteran of WWII. Former funeral director of The Pacholski Funeral Home in Chicago, IL and former pharmacist at Bartecki Pharmacy in Chicago, IL. Devoted son of the late Joseph M. Pacholski, Sr., late Maryann Pacholska (nee Szkolna) and beloved step-son of the late Clementine M. Pacholski. Loving brother of all of the late: John (Virginia), Florence (Peter) Skowronski, Gertrude (Albert) Adam, Carl A. (Mildred nee Wojciak), Stanley E. (Pearl A. nee Walerczyk), Richard (Late Sophie A., and Eva), Lucille (Edwin) Wozniak, fond step-brother, Joseph M. Pacholski, Jr. (Josephine), Michael F., Leroy (Geraldine Schill); loving uncle to many nieces and nephews, but fondly inspired by Deborah L. Fusiek (Michael P.) and admired by many cousins and other family and friends, especially; cousins Judith (Larry) Messiner, and fond friend of the Late Stanley A. Bartecki, Sr. and the late Officer Gregg Bartecki. Burial was privately held on March 24, 2017, by Richard-Midway Funeral Home, Chicago, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery on the Family plot. A Memorial Mass is being held on October 6, 2019, at 8:00 a.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, (P.O. Box 310) 655 So. Main St., Poynette, WI 53955-0310 by Rev. Fr. (Paul Balla) Balaraju Eturi. In lieu of flowers, Masses in honor of Clarence J. Pacholski and Family would be greatly appreciated. Any questions, please contact The Sourek Funeral Home, Cicero, IL, [email protected], (708) 652-6661.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 22, 2019