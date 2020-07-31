Breier, Clarence N.
Clarence N. Breier of Acworth, GA passed away on Monday, July 27th, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born on 2/10/1939 in Chicago, IL to Clarence N. Breier, Sr. And Constance Breier. He attended St. Rita High School and graduated in 1956. He worked for Sullair Corp. for 35 years. He enjoyed all genres of music, especially jazz and the blues and maintained an extensive collection. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Carol A. Breier (2010). He is survived by 2 brothers, Thomas (Marge) and Michael (Ann); by his children Craig Breier (Jody), Cheryl Davie (Tim), and Carl Breier (Jennifer), 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He will be interned alongside his wife at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL. A celebration of his life will be held in 2021 in Chicago, IL.
