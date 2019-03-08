|
|
Ringgold, Clara (née Kunz) 85 years of age. Beloved mother of Glenn (Irene) Ringgold and Elaine (Tim) Ripley; loving grandmother of Elizabeth, Samantha, Matthew, and Timothy. Visitation on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Funeral service Monday, March 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 4300 N. Winchester Ave. Interment at Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pilgrim Lutheran School, tuition assistance. Information: (773) 561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2019