Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 561-6874
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Lutheran Church
4300 N. Winchester Ave.
View Map
Clara Ringgold Obituary
Ringgold, Clara (née Kunz) 85 years of age. Beloved mother of Glenn (Irene) Ringgold and Elaine (Tim) Ripley; loving grandmother of Elizabeth, Samantha, Matthew, and Timothy. Visitation on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Funeral service Monday, March 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 4300 N. Winchester Ave. Interment at Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pilgrim Lutheran School, tuition assistance. Information: (773) 561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2019
