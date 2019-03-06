Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vigil
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Kusek, Sr. Clara Frances, C.R. Sr. Clara Frances Kusek, C.R., member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Resurrection, diedMarch 1, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Andrew and Clara (nee Czuba) Kusek; preceded in death by her brothers, Henry, Adrian, Florian, Bernard, and Andrew; and her sisters, Mildred, Sister Bonaventure, C. R., Sister Lenore, C.R., Marie Suminski, and Helen Glatter; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. For 65 years of ministry at Resurrection Medical Center as Radiologic Supervisor and Director of Pastoral Care, and at Resurrection Health Care as Executive Vice-President of Mission and most recently a volunteer in the Mission Office. VisitationFriday, March 8, 2019, 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. (Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m.) at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, and alsoSaturday, March 9, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 7211 W. Talcott Ave., Chicago. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Presence Health Foundation (for the Sister Clara Frances Because We Care Fund). Info:773-736-3833and smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2019
