Conforti, Claire C. Claire C. Conforti (Clara Caterina Pettenuzzo) born in Chicago, IL, September 24, 1933, passed away on June 9, 2020, in Elgin, IL, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Russell J. Conforti of Chicago, their four daughters and their husbands, nine grandchildren, and too many friends to count. May she rest in peace. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. Laird Funeral Home is in care of the funeral arrangements. Family and friends are encouraged to sign an online guest book and leave a condolence message at www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 23, 2020.