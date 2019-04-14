|
Derting, CL Age 83, passed away on April 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Doris "Jean" (nee Burbridge); loving dad of Roxanne Derting, Kim DeBias (Gabriel Reyna) and the late Dawn Sebba; dear grandfather of Jason and Nicole Williams, Kristy (Mike) Conte, Melissa, Billy and Michael DeBias and Jessica, Ricardo and Sergio Reyna; dearest great-grandpa of eight. Fond brother of Regina (the late Herb) Pence, Dwian Derting and the late Velma Derting; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral Thursday, April 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Service and Time of Remembrance to be held at the funeral home. Interment Bethania Cemetery, Justice, Illinois. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019