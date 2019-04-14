Home

Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
CL Derting Obituary
Derting, CL Age 83, passed away on April 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Doris "Jean" (nee Burbridge); loving dad of Roxanne Derting, Kim DeBias (Gabriel Reyna) and the late Dawn Sebba; dear grandfather of Jason and Nicole Williams, Kristy (Mike) Conte, Melissa, Billy and Michael DeBias and Jessica, Ricardo and Sergio Reyna; dearest great-grandpa of eight. Fond brother of Regina (the late Herb) Pence, Dwian Derting and the late Velma Derting; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral Thursday, April 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Service and Time of Remembrance to be held at the funeral home. Interment Bethania Cemetery, Justice, Illinois. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019
