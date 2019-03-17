|
Guida, Ciro Beloved husband of the late Lucille; dearest friend of Madelyn Amelio; dear brother of Luigi (the late Nancy), Rosaria (Francesco) Oliviero, the late John (Rosa), the late Angela (Andrea) Formisano, the late Guiseppina (Joseph) Panariello, and the late Lucia (Vincenzo) Cipriano; fond uncle and great-uncle of many. Funeral Service Tuesday 8:30 a.m. from Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge, IL to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Des Plaines, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Proud member of the Knights of Columbus Father Linden Co. #3627, and Cement Mason's Union Local #502. Visitation Monday 3:00-8:00 p.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019