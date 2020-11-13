1/
Cindy Marie Swiderski
1966 - 2020
Swiderski , Cindy Marie

Cindy Marie Swiderski née Bergstrom, age 54 suddenly, late of Oak Forest. Beloved wife of Robert Swiderski; devoted mother of Erica Bergstrom; loving daughter of Marie née Rago and the late Larry Bergstrom; dear sister of Jim, Bob (Hui), Linda (Howie Boone) Bergstrom, and Cathy (Michael) Losito; kind aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews; adoring niece of the late Frank A. Rago; Visitation Friday, 2 – 9 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, 9:30 a.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic, U-turn permitted at 143 rd St.). Interment St. Mary Cemetery. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
NOV
14
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
Our deepest sympathy extended to Cindy and family .
May god grant you comfort during this sad time.
Prayers and love from.
maureen /william Brennan.
william /maureen Brennan
Friend
November 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family.
Ruth Donnelly ( Patrick Dowdle's Aunt )
Friend
November 12, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
tracie joyner
November 12, 2020
It is just not going to be the same without you. Cindy- you were the most sweetest, caring and compassionate lady I have ever known.. You knew exactly what to say to brighten someone's day. I am going to miss your voice and your laughter. I am going to miss our calls. ( yes even the work calls-- you had some of the funniest stories about some of the people) You were such a wonderful friend to both me and Dave .You meant the world to us. I will cherish our friendship always. I am just so heart broken on the loss of you, our beautiful friend. I will love and miss you always.
And to the family--My thoughts and prayers are with you
Tracey Joyner
Friend
November 12, 2020
So sorry to hear about Cindy! My deepest sympathy to her family. May God bless you in this time of sorrow, may time heal your heart and memories comfort your soul. RIP Cindy.
Doreen and Steve Lisewski
Friend
November 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
