It is just not going to be the same without you. Cindy- you were the most sweetest, caring and compassionate lady I have ever known.. You knew exactly what to say to brighten someone's day. I am going to miss your voice and your laughter. I am going to miss our calls. ( yes even the work calls-- you had some of the funniest stories about some of the people) You were such a wonderful friend to both me and Dave .You meant the world to us. I will cherish our friendship always. I am just so heart broken on the loss of you, our beautiful friend. I will love and miss you always.

And to the family--My thoughts and prayers are with you

Tracey Joyner

Friend