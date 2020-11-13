Swiderski , Cindy Marie
Cindy Marie Swiderski née Bergstrom, age 54 suddenly, late of Oak Forest. Beloved wife of Robert Swiderski; devoted mother of Erica Bergstrom; loving daughter of Marie née Rago and the late Larry Bergstrom; dear sister of Jim, Bob (Hui), Linda (Howie Boone) Bergstrom, and Cathy (Michael) Losito; kind aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews; adoring niece of the late Frank A. Rago; Visitation Friday, 2 – 9 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, 9:30 a.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic, U-turn permitted at 143 rd St.). Interment St. Mary Cemetery. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com