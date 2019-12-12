|
|
Perez, Christopher Jesse Christopher Jesse Perez, beloved husband of Mary L. Perez. Loving father of Christopher Peter, Bernie (Connie), Lori (Saul), Denise (John), Mark (Marney), and Jesse. Cherished grandfather of Candice, Tiffany, Laura (Alvaro), Anthony (Ashley), Marisa, Nicholas (Claudia), Michael, Crystal, Korrine, Jackie, Emilio, Mackenzie, Gabriella, Dante, Tony, Gloria, and Danny. Adored great grandfather of Mateo, Eliana, Isaac, Angelina, and Christopher. Devoted brother of the late Benny, the late Ruben, Lydia, and Richard. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud steel worker for 42 years for Inland Steel Company. Visitation Friday 3 9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL. Interment private www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 12, 2019