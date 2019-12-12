Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Jesse Perez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Jesse Perez Obituary
Perez, Christopher Jesse Christopher Jesse Perez, beloved husband of Mary L. Perez. Loving father of Christopher Peter, Bernie (Connie), Lori (Saul), Denise (John), Mark (Marney), and Jesse. Cherished grandfather of Candice, Tiffany, Laura (Alvaro), Anthony (Ashley), Marisa, Nicholas (Claudia), Michael, Crystal, Korrine, Jackie, Emilio, Mackenzie, Gabriella, Dante, Tony, Gloria, and Danny. Adored great grandfather of Mateo, Eliana, Isaac, Angelina, and Christopher. Devoted brother of the late Benny, the late Ruben, Lydia, and Richard. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud steel worker for 42 years for Inland Steel Company. Visitation Friday 3 9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL. Interment private www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -