Hansford, Christopher J. Beloved husband of Kristen nee McCorry; loving father of Tara and Madelyn; cherished brother of Patricia (Bill) Carson, Janet (Bill) Carlson, Linda (Craig) Grant, Robert (Dana Massett) and Joanie (Mike Kogos); adored uncle of Kelly (Charlie), Colleen, Jeffrey, Patrick (Laura), Robert and Christopher; dear great-uncle of Zachary; devoted son of the late Robert, CPD and Joyce; fond nephew and cousin of many and friend to all who knew him. Memorial Visitation Thursday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. ( 1/2 Block East of Austin). Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 8, 2019