Christopher G. Massey
Massey, Christopher G.

Christopher G. Massey, age 61, passed away August 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Donnette M. Massey (nee Drinane); loving father of Anthony Massey and C. J. Massey; dear brother of Tom (Julie) Massey, Anne (John) Koleczek, Connie (Jeff) Koleczek, John Carrier, Julie (Steve) Schade, Tracy (Alan) Gustafson, Tim (Dorothea) Massey, Candace (the late Leslie) Hughes and Cleo (John) Brown;

cherished son of the late Anthony and the late Jennie Massey; dear step-son of Cleo Massey; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Christopher was a retired 34 year member of the Carpenters Union # 434. He was an avid fisherman and gardener. Christopher will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Memorial Visitation is Friday, September 11, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois. Due to COVID-19 restrictions; Face Masks must be worn, Social Distancing observed and a Maximum of 50 people allowed in the Funeral Home at a time. Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. For information: 708-687-2990.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
Funeral services provided by
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
