Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Christopher Cotsiopoulos Obituary
Cotsiopoulos, Christopher Devoted father of James and Marie Cotsiopoulos. Loving son of Nick and Betty Cotsiopoulos. Dear brother of John (Tina) Cotsiopoulos. Dear uncle of Nicholas and Valerie Cotsiopoulos. Proud member of Laborers Local 1. Funeral 9:00 a.m.Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago. Nicholas M. Pishos Funeral Director, Ltd. Chapel Service to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery. VisitationMonday, January 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. For info(773) 889-1700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 26, 2020
