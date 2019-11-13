|
|
Wolicki, Christine Jezior 96, November 10, 2019, lifetime resident of the Southwest Side of Chicago, of West Lawn neighborhood, beloved wife of the late Leo Wolicki; devoted mother of Mary Lee (Howard, C.P.D., retired) Butvill and the recently late Johanna Kareiva; loving grandmother of Mary Ann Butvill, Kimberly (Tim) Meske, Jennifer Wilson and Clint Long; dear great-grandmother of Camden, Ryan, Haleigh and Angelina. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 noon. Burial Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit CHRISTINE JEZIOR WOLICKI BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019