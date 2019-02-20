|
|
Shock, Christine T. Age 40, of Villa Park, IL. Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, with her family by her side. Cherished daughter of Frank W. Shock Jr. and Tina (Richard) Johnson (nee Hubalik); loving sister to Frank W. Shock III (Adina); fond aunt of Michael, Daniel, and Elliana; devoted granddaughter of Carla Shock; fond niece of numerous aunts and uncles. Christine will be missed by her many cousins. Christine was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank W. Shock Sr. and Michael and Antoinette Hubalik. Visitation will be held at Marquette Manor Baptist Church, 333 75th St., Downers Grove, IL 60516, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to time of service at 11:00 a.m. For further information, please contact Hayes Funeral and Cremation Service at 630-536-9507.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2019