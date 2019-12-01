|
|
Mueller, Christine Ann (nee Battista), 83, of Northbrook. Beloved wife of the late Ronald; loving and devoted mother of Jeanne (Tom) Denison, Ronald, Jr. (Debbie) Mueller, Christopher (Carrie) Mueller; proud grandmother of Christine (Brian) Diss, Kate (Matt) Sivard, Matthew (Elizabeth) Denison, Allison (Brian) Amado, Ashley (Brian) Gallagher, Ron Mueller III, Claude and Madison Mueller; great-grandmother of Luke, Connor and Anna Diss, Elizabeth and James Sivard, Carter Denison, Dylan, Payton and Abbey Amado, Cole and Blake Gallagher; dear sister of Lou Battista and loving aunt of Jennifer (John) Roach; daughter of the late Jennie and Louis Battista. Visitation Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Avenue, Northbrook, IL 60062. Entombment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Songs By Heart Foundation, 1717 K Street, NW, Suite 600, Washington, DC 20006-5343 or Songsbyheart.org. Please notate donations to North Shore Place. Info 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 1, 2019