1/
Christine M. Janek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janek, Christine M.

Christine M. Janek nee DeMaio passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Beloved Wife of Raymond J. for a loving 52 years. Devoted Mother of Denise (John) Adams, Maria (Arthur) Peluso and Christina (Joe) Scoleri. Loving Daughter of the late Jerry and the late Rose nee Trezzo, DeMaio. Fond Grandmother of Jennifer, Melissa, John and Daniella. Dear Sister of Theresa Coglianese, Michael DeMaio and the late Jerry DeMaio. Dear Aunt and Great Aunt of many. Family and Friends are to gather for the Visitation Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162 (Located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Funeral to follow Monday, October 12, 2020 from Russo's Hillside Chapels at 10:00 a.m. for a 1 hour Visitation immediately followed by a Chapel Service of Christian Burial celebrated promptly at 11:00 a.m. Interment immediately follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Christine's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign her guestbook. WE REQUIRE THAT ALL GUESTS ENTERING THE BUILDING WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Service
11:00 AM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Interment
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
708.449.5300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 8, 2020
The loss of my Aunt Christine, brings so many tears and hurt to my Uncle Ray, Denise, Maria, Arty Christina , Joe, and all of her grandchildren . Her sister Theresa and her brother Mike. Aunt Christine your smile , your heart and your love I will always remember. I have your name and for that alone, you will always be with me. There are no words that I can say to any of the family or your friends, that can take the pain and broken hearts away. In my heart I just knew, with your strong ness you could get through this. You are now our Angel in heaven. I am forever grateful to have you as my Aunt Christine. Love you always Glen,Linda,Brent,Angie,Brianna,Maleena,
Anthony and Parker.
Linda DeMark
Family
October 8, 2020
To my sister Christine, my heart is broken, May you always remember ,the love I have for you and all of the memories we have shared. Please give Mom and Dad and Jerry a big hug and love from me. You will always be in my heartLove your sister Theresa & Cag
Linda DeMark
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved