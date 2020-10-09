The loss of my Aunt Christine, brings so many tears and hurt to my Uncle Ray, Denise, Maria, Arty Christina , Joe, and all of her grandchildren . Her sister Theresa and her brother Mike. Aunt Christine your smile , your heart and your love I will always remember. I have your name and for that alone, you will always be with me. There are no words that I can say to any of the family or your friends, that can take the pain and broken hearts away. In my heart I just knew, with your strong ness you could get through this. You are now our Angel in heaven. I am forever grateful to have you as my Aunt Christine. Love you always Glen,Linda,Brent,Angie,Brianna,Maleena,

Anthony and Parker.

Linda DeMark

Family