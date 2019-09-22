Home

Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Ridge Church
108th and Oxford
Chicago Ridge, IL
View Map
Christine Haight Obituary
Haight, Christine Edna (nee Pickham) Of Chicago, age 83. Devoted mother of John (Nancy) Haight, Ruth (Jay) Rodriguez, Kathy Goshko, and Barb (Bob) Little; cherished gram of Bobby (Ali) Jessi, and Johnny Haight, Chris Rodriguez, John (Rosita) Rodriguez, and Catrina (Gabe) Bruno, Frank, Rebecca, Gerald, Sarah, and Joseph Goshko. Candice (Nate) Dilley, Cassie and Cayman Little; great-gram of many and great-great-gram of one; fond sister of Patricia McDermott, Peggy (Mike) Kacka, the late Richard (Sandy) Pickmam, and the late Michael (Joan) Pickham. Visitation Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL 60862. Chapel Prayers 9:30 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019. Mass 10:00 a.m. Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 108th and Oxford, Chicago Ridge. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For information, 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 22, 2019
