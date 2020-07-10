1/
Christine A. Stetkus
Stetkus, Christine A. Christine A Stetkus (Johnson), 66, died July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael J. Stetkus Sr. Loving mother of Melissa and Michael Jr. Fond aunt to her nieces and nephew. Visitation, Sunday 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mt. Prospect. Graveside service Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. For information call 847-255-7800 or go to www.friedrichsfh.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
JUL
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
