Stetkus, Christine A. Christine A Stetkus (Johnson), 66, died July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael J. Stetkus Sr. Loving mother of Melissa and Michael Jr. Fond aunt to her nieces and nephew. Visitation, Sunday 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mt. Prospect. Graveside service Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
. For information call 847-255-7800 or go to www.friedrichsfh.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com