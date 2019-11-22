Home

Cotie, Christian R. Age 59, of LaGrange Park. Beloved husband of Mary Cotie (nee Pachter); loving father of Sylvia Cotie and Alaxandra Cotie; grandfather of Calum King. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Family can be contacted for further information. Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Information, 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 22, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -