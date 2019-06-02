|
Ratulowski, Chester Age 85. Korean War U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee Barbata) Ratulowski; loving father of Gina (Jeff) Wolff, Michael (Teddie) Ratulowski, and Anthony Ratulowski; cherished grandfather of six; and great-grandfather; dearest uncle of many. Funeral Prayers for Chester will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from Casey Laskowski Funeral Home, 4540 West Diversey Ave., proceeding to St. Hyacinth Basilica for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill. Visitation will begin on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. For more funeral information, please call (773) 777-6300 or visit www.caseylaskowskifh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 2, 2019