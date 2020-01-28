Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Chester Iwanski Obituary
Iwanski, Chester J. 81 years, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Sandra nee Hofrichter; loving father of Sharon Castagnino, Stephen Iwanski, Sue Ann (Shawn) Fisher and Diane (Michael) Wisneski; cherished grandfather of Nicolas, Vanessa, Lauren, Kaityln, Stephanie, Michael and Samantha; dear brother, uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Treasured friend of John Graefen. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, where services will take place Friday at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com, 708-425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 28, 2020
