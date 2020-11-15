Gniadek, Chester H.
Age 67, passed away on November 12, 2020. Beloved son of the late Chester S. and Irene nee Kopacz; loving brother of Carol A. (Edward) Kaucky and the late Charles A.; Chester's dearest and beloved Eleanor. Also loved by many cousins and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety of all, funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services.www.parksidechapels.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2020.