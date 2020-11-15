1/
Chester H. Gniadek
Gniadek, Chester H.

Age 67, passed away on November 12, 2020. Beloved son of the late Chester S. and Irene nee Kopacz; loving brother of Carol A. (Edward) Kaucky and the late Charles A.; Chester's dearest and beloved Eleanor. Also loved by many cousins and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety of all, funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-9788
