Dymitrowicz, Chester F. Beloved husband of Joan, nee Pietrzyk; loving father of Greg (Barbara), the late Gary and the late Sandra; cherished grandpa of Greg, Jr., Johnathon, Michael, Daniel, Edward and Joy and great-grandpa of Johnathon, Jr.; loving brother and uncle of many. Please omit flowers. VisitationWednesday,3-8 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral prayersThursday,9 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Info.773-286-2500www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 16, 2019