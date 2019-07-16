Home

Chester Dymitrowicz
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church
Chester F. Dymitrowicz


1939 - 2019
Chester F. Dymitrowicz Obituary
Dymitrowicz, Chester F. Beloved husband of Joan, nee Pietrzyk; loving father of Greg (Barbara), the late Gary and the late Sandra; cherished grandpa of Greg, Jr., Johnathon, Michael, Daniel, Edward and Joy and great-grandpa of Johnathon, Jr.; loving brother and uncle of many. Please omit flowers. VisitationWednesday,3-8 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral prayersThursday,9 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Info.773-286-2500www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 16, 2019
