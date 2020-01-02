|
Dziedzina, Chester Army Veteran served in Normandy during World War II. Loving son of the late George and late Elizabeth, nee Kwiczala Dziedzina; dear brother of Sophie (late Edward) Swapa, Stephanie (late John) Badowski and Ann (late Sam) Parrino, the late Frank Dziedzina, and the late Mary (late Malvin) Fontana; fond uncle and great-uncle to many. Visitation is Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the chapel at St. Patrick's Residence Nursing Home, 1400 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563 from 9 a.m until time of celebration of Mass at 10 a.m. After mass, we will go in procession to Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Chester's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 2, 2020