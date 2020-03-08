|
Zahlmann, Charmaine A. (nee Parker). Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Zahlmann; loving mother of Mary Harder, Elizabeh Zahlmann, Susan Zahlmann, Edward M. Zahlmann, Ronald (Elizabeth) Zahlmann, Kristine Zahlmann C.P.D., Noreen (Marc) Sciaky, Andrea Zahlmann, Lillian Parker and the late Joyce Zahlmann; proud grandmother of Alex, Michelle, Lyn, Dana, Barbara, Donna, Amanda, Carl, Aharon, Sarah, Stephanie, John, Aimee, Rachel, Rebecca, Thomas, Eric, Jessica, Joyce and Paul; great-grandmother of Ava, Michael, Everleigh and George. Charmaine will be missed by her siblings, many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation is Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th st. Just west of Harlem). Visitation Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. We will go in procession to St. Rene Goupil Church, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Charmaine's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2020