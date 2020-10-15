1/
Charmaine Ann Saracco
Saracco, Charmaine Ann

Charmaine Ann Saracco, age 67, (nee: Mentzel). Born in Chicago on June 5, 1953 and passed away at home surrounded by her family on October 12, 2020. Charmaine was a resident of Lemont for many years, strong in her faith, a child of Christ, avid Tennis player, vacationed every year in Cabo San Lucas, enjoyed ballroom dancing, fashion, concerts, the Opera and dining out with friends. Loving wife to Anthony M. Saracco for almost 20 years. Mother to Joel (Lisa) Vickers and Vanessa (Mike) Summer. Step-mother to Chrissy (Greg) Dimit and Anthony, Jr (Lauren) Saracco. Nana to Gavin, Luke, Parker, Julian, Brooklyn, Lela, Sam and Veronica. Many cousins, dear friends and neighbors. "Due to health concerns we ask that you wear masks and please note that some of the family have pre-existing conditions and would like to maintain social distancing. Please share good memories freely, but ask before offering any physical condolences such as hugs and hand shaking." Visitation Thursday October 15th from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home 7000 S. Madison St; Willowbrook. Family and friends will gather on Friday October 16th for a 10:00 am funeral service at Immanuel Lutheran Church 5211 Carpenter Street, Downers Grove. (Visitation at church 9-10 am).The funeral service will be live streamed at https://www.ilcdg.org/watch-live/ Memorials to Pacific Garden Mission (pgm.org) would be appreciated. Interment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Service information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
OCT
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
