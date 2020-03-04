Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Viero, Charlotte J. Age 78, at rest March 2, 2020; Beloved wife of 47 years to the late Laurence Viero; Loving mother of George (Mary Jo) Viero; Cherished grandmother of Frank Viero; Dear daughter of the late Ralph Witt and the late Angela McNamara; Dearest sister of the late Angela Bicek, Karen Feges, and Patricia (Doug) Bolda; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Charlotte was a proud Chicago Public Schools teacher for 35 years; Visitation Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Prayers 11:30 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society; For service info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 4, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -