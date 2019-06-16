Home

Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
773-777-6300
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
7958 West Foster Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Charlotte Sawicki Obituary
Sawicki, Charlotte (nee Slenzak). Beloved wife of the late Stefan Sawicki; loving mother of Teresa (Ronald) Gunia, Sylvester Sawicki, the late Andrew Sawicki, and the late John Sawicki; cherished grandmother of David (Georgia), John (Crystal), Jennifer, and Steven; dearest sister and aunt with family in Poland. Funeral prayers for Charlotte will begin on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., from Casey Laskowski Funeral Home, 4540 West Diversey Ave., proceeding to St. Eugene Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more Funeral Service information, please call (773) 777-6300 or visitwww.caseylaskowskifh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 16, 2019
