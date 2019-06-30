Home

POWERED BY

Services
Queen of Martyrs Rectory
10233 S Central Park Ave
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
10233 S. Central Park Ave.
Evergreen Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Kasper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Kasper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Kasper Obituary
Kasper, Charlotte Marie (nee Nyderek) Devoted wife of the late John Kasper; loving mother of Sharon Alvarado and the late James Kasper; grandmother to Jennifer Rodriguez (nee Kasper) and the late Jason Alvarado; great-grandmother to James and Lauren Rodriguez; dear godmother to Patsy McIntyre (nee Sheehy); beloved sister to all of her siblings. Mass, at 11:00 a.m., at Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 S. Central Park Ave., Evergreen Park, on July 2, 2019. Visitation to be held, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., prior to Mass at the Church. Interment St. Mary Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.