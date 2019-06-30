|
|
Kasper, Charlotte Marie (nee Nyderek) Devoted wife of the late John Kasper; loving mother of Sharon Alvarado and the late James Kasper; grandmother to Jennifer Rodriguez (nee Kasper) and the late Jason Alvarado; great-grandmother to James and Lauren Rodriguez; dear godmother to Patsy McIntyre (nee Sheehy); beloved sister to all of her siblings. Mass, at 11:00 a.m., at Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 S. Central Park Ave., Evergreen Park, on July 2, 2019. Visitation to be held, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., prior to Mass at the Church. Interment St. Mary Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 30, 2019