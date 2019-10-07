Home

Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery
25100 S. Governors Hwy
Monee, IL
View Map
Charlotte A. Jasinski Obituary
Jasinski, Charlotte A. nee Osadjan, age 89 years, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on October 4, 2019. Former resident of Park Forest, IL. Loving mother of Marilyn Adams, Diane (Tommy) Nelson, Donna (Tom) Banasiewicz and Clay (Michelle) Schiefelbein; cherished grandmother of Jason (LaVeeda) Adams, Sharon (William) Adams-Hurst, Cynthia Adams (Paul) Lindskog, Cory (Nathan) Wilcox; dearest great-grandmother of Maya, Ava, Lucas, Evan, Brandon, Aidan, Hunter and the late Owen; devoted daughter of the late Charles and Pauline nee Michalec Osadjan; dear sister of the late Elaine (Rudy) Valenta and Charles (Madeline) Osadjan; kind aunt too many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather Wednesday, 12:00 p.m. at Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery, 25100 S. Governors Hwy., Monee, IL for a Baha'i Service. Interment to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL 60466. For information or to express your memories visit our online guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or 708-747-3700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 7, 2019
