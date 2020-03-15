|
Tyler, Charline "Chris" 78, of Chicago died peacefully on March 9, 2020. Charline is survived by her sister Sharon LeFlore and sister-in- law Barbara Jackson; her nephews' Robert Jackson, Brandon Crosby, Corey and Chris Seltzer, Marquis Simmons and her niece Nicole LeFlore. Charline is preceded in death by father Wardell Jackson Sr., mother Annie Dunbar Jackson; brother Wardell (Bob) Jackson Jr. and sister Marica Seltzer-Walker. Charline's celebration of life will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Followed by her Memorial services which will be held 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at AA Raynor and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Woods Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Charline's life.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2020