Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
AA Raynor and Sons Funeral Home
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
AA Raynor and Sons Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Charline Tyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charline Tyler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charline Tyler Obituary
Tyler, Charline "Chris" 78, of Chicago died peacefully on March 9, 2020. Charline is survived by her sister Sharon LeFlore and sister-in- law Barbara Jackson; her nephews' Robert Jackson, Brandon Crosby, Corey and Chris Seltzer, Marquis Simmons and her niece Nicole LeFlore. Charline is preceded in death by father Wardell Jackson Sr., mother Annie Dunbar Jackson; brother Wardell (Bob) Jackson Jr. and sister Marica Seltzer-Walker. Charline's celebration of life will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Followed by her Memorial services which will be held 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at AA Raynor and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Woods Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Charline's life.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -