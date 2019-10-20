Home

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
7211 W. Talcott
Chicago, IL
View Map
Charliene Lynn Bollin

Charliene Lynn Bollin Obituary
Bollin, Charliene Lynn (nee Craig) of Norwood Park, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James; loving mother of Marquel (Thomas) Ahrens, James (Anita), Patrick (Meagan) and the late Michael (Michelle); adoring grandma of Courtney, Elizabeth, Abby, Michael, Tommy, Christopher, Joey, Patrick, Jessica and Anthony; dearest sister of Thomas (Patricia) Craig; fond aunt; cousin; and friend to many. Beloved to her mini schnauzer Holly. Visitation will be held on October 21, 2019 from 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, located at 625 W. Busse Hwy, Park Ridge, IL 60068. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 processing from Cooney Funeral Home to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, located at 7211 W. Talcott, Chicago, IL 60631, at 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 20, 2019
