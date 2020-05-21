Towbridge, Charliemae
Chicago Community Activist and Union Leader, Dies at 85. Charliemae Towbridge, the first African-American female chief clerk of the Cook County Board of Review, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in a local rehabilitation facility. She was 85.
Ms. Towbridge began her pioneering civic-oriented career in 1955, serving as precinct captain for the 34th Ward to get out the vote, and later as community and legislative liaison for State Sen. Emil Jones Sr. In 1972, she was elected to represent 1,200 civilian employees of the Chicago Police Department as president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 654.
In 1995, she retired from the Chicago Police Department, but re-emerged to join the Cook County Board of Review as Chief Clerk, where she oversaw the hearing process for real estate properties to ensure fair taxation. She retired again in 2005.
Ms. Towbridge, who was born on Aug. 13, 1934, in Lonoke, Ark., was named in honor of an aunt and uncle by her parents, Clara McKinley and David Leroy Laster, who preceded her in death. She married Warren Towbridge in 1957, whom she later divorced before his death in 2014.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl Price and son-in-law, Walter, Francine Towbridge, Jerry Towbridge and daughter-in-law, Deneen, two granddaughters, Ashley Winston and Brittney Winston, brother, Andre Laster, a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
A viewing is set for 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Taylor Funeral Home, 63 E. 79th St., Chicago, in groups of 10. Masks are required. Services will also livestream on Facebook from her home church's Facebook page, at Starlight St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 11300 S. State St., Chicago.
View obiturary and share memories at www.cbtaylorfuneralhome.com/obituary/charliemae-towbridge.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Chicago Community Activist and Union Leader, Dies at 85. Charliemae Towbridge, the first African-American female chief clerk of the Cook County Board of Review, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in a local rehabilitation facility. She was 85.
Ms. Towbridge began her pioneering civic-oriented career in 1955, serving as precinct captain for the 34th Ward to get out the vote, and later as community and legislative liaison for State Sen. Emil Jones Sr. In 1972, she was elected to represent 1,200 civilian employees of the Chicago Police Department as president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 654.
In 1995, she retired from the Chicago Police Department, but re-emerged to join the Cook County Board of Review as Chief Clerk, where she oversaw the hearing process for real estate properties to ensure fair taxation. She retired again in 2005.
Ms. Towbridge, who was born on Aug. 13, 1934, in Lonoke, Ark., was named in honor of an aunt and uncle by her parents, Clara McKinley and David Leroy Laster, who preceded her in death. She married Warren Towbridge in 1957, whom she later divorced before his death in 2014.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl Price and son-in-law, Walter, Francine Towbridge, Jerry Towbridge and daughter-in-law, Deneen, two granddaughters, Ashley Winston and Brittney Winston, brother, Andre Laster, a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
A viewing is set for 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Taylor Funeral Home, 63 E. 79th St., Chicago, in groups of 10. Masks are required. Services will also livestream on Facebook from her home church's Facebook page, at Starlight St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 11300 S. State St., Chicago.
View obiturary and share memories at www.cbtaylorfuneralhome.com/obituary/charliemae-towbridge.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 21, 2020.