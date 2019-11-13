|
Steger, Charles A. Age 79, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Carolyn; loving father of Cindy Steger, Curt (JoLinda) Steger, and Cheryl (Thé) Tran; dear son of the late Michael and the late Lucy Steger; devoted grandfather of Sarah, Jessica, and Hannah Steger, and Mia, Madison, and Tae Tran; fond brother of Lucy "Toots" Eberhardt; uncle of Michael (Christy) and John (Dorothy) Eberhardt. Chuck was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Loved to travel to Michigan and Wisconsin. Visitation Friday, November 15, 2019, 4:00-8:00 p.m., at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (three blocks south of Roosevelt Rd.), Lombard. Visitation Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m at Knollcrest Funeral Home. Interment Private. Memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 are appreciated. For info, call 630-932-1500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019