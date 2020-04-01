Home

Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Charles Six Obituary
Six, Charles A. Charles A. Six, age 52; Beloved husband of Kerry (nee Broderick) for 30 years; Loving father of Katelyn, Charlie and Claire; Dear son of Andrea and the late Charles; Brother of Barbara and Michael; Cherished Godfather of Andrea Vaughn; Best looking son-in-law of Dan and the late Sue; Brother-in-law of the Broderick's; Fond uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews and a friend to all; Retired CPD and former Deep Tunnel Engineer Superintendent. Visitation Thursday, April 2nd, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL. Funeral private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church at a later date. Due to CDC regulations and health concerns at this time, social-distancing will be in place and only 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Service info 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 1, 2020
