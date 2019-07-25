Schroeder, Charles Boyd "Chuck" Age 84, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019. Charles was the beloved husband of the late Jean A. (nee Karpinski); loving father of Patrick M. and Carrie E. (Thomas Ruehle) Schroeder, Cheryl M. (Peter) Christopoulos, Charles S., Darryl E. (Sherri) and Christian J. Schroeder; dearest son of the late Mary (nee Dillon), and the late Henry Schroeder; cherished grandfather of David J. (Maria Lat), Caitlin M. (Ivan Cruz) and Samantha J. (Chris Shaffer) Schroeder, Nicholas D. (Kelly) and Christian C. (Michelle) Christopoulos, Jenalee A. Schroeder, William J. Christopoulos and Alexis K. Schroeder; great-grandfather of Ryan L. Cruz; dear brother of Thomas H. (Carol) Schroeder and the late Jean Marie Lane; fond uncle of many. Chuck received his Master's degree at the University of Illinois Chicago, was a Civil Engineer with IDOT for over 35 years, and he was a proud member of the Illinois Association of Highway Engineers. After retiring from IDOT, Chuck finished his career working for Teng & Associates. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , , would be appreciated. Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 noon on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the funeral home, and the Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708) 456-8300. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 25, 2019