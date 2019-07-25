Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Schroeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Schroeder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Schroeder Obituary
Schroeder, Charles Boyd "Chuck" Age 84, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019. Charles was the beloved husband of the late Jean A. (nee Karpinski); loving father of Patrick M. and Carrie E. (Thomas Ruehle) Schroeder, Cheryl M. (Peter) Christopoulos, Charles S., Darryl E. (Sherri) and Christian J. Schroeder; dearest son of the late Mary (nee Dillon), and the late Henry Schroeder; cherished grandfather of David J. (Maria Lat), Caitlin M. (Ivan Cruz) and Samantha J. (Chris Shaffer) Schroeder, Nicholas D. (Kelly) and Christian C. (Michelle) Christopoulos, Jenalee A. Schroeder, William J. Christopoulos and Alexis K. Schroeder; great-grandfather of Ryan L. Cruz; dear brother of Thomas H. (Carol) Schroeder and the late Jean Marie Lane; fond uncle of many. Chuck received his Master's degree at the University of Illinois Chicago, was a Civil Engineer with IDOT for over 35 years, and he was a proud member of the Illinois Association of Highway Engineers. After retiring from IDOT, Chuck finished his career working for Teng & Associates. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , , would be appreciated. Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 noon on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the funeral home, and the Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708) 456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now