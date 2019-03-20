|
|
Schleyer, Charles R. Age 72, U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, Purple Heart Recipient, passed into Glory on March 18, 2019. Beloved husband for 26 years to LyNae (nee Nielsen); loving father of Chuck, Jr., Karen (Troy) Holthaus, and Todd; cherished grandfather of Noah and Jayden Holthaus; devoted son of the late Vernon and Shirley; dear brother of Vernon, Terry (Chris), Paul (Sandy), Elizabeth (Joe) Frankenbach, Mark (Carole), Richard, Russell, and the late Michael (Rosa) and the late Rose Griffin; dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews; loved by many cousins and friends. Chuck was a computer specialist and owner of Computer Resource Services for over 20 years. Visitation Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. and Harlem), Orland Park, IL. Family and friends are invited to the Committal Service with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL, on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. (Please arrive by 9:15 a.m.) A Celebration of Chuck's life will follow at Calvary Church, 16100 S. 104th Ave., Orland Park, IL, on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Southwest Chicago Christian Schools are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com. (708) 532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 20, 2019