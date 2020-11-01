1/1
Charles S. "Charlie" Chamberlin
1945 - 2020
Chamberlin, Charles S. "Charlie"

Born 9/27/45 in St Louis Mo., Passed on 10/24/20 In Capital Region Medical Center, Jefferson City, MO. Charles and his wife Susan (nee Thomas) lived in places such as Hong Kong, Schaumburg, IL, University Park Il, and of late, Holts Summit, Mo. Preceded in death by his parents, Francis L. Chamberlin and Edna C. (nee Shepard), his brother Frank Chamberlin and his sister Dee Gaston (nee Chamberlin) Charles is survived by his wife Susan, Daughter Christa Chockley (Todd), Granddaughter Teegan and beloved nieces Frankie Smith, Lori Williams (George), Jeanne Newberry (Dan), Tina Carmichael (Christopher), Cara Toedebusch (Leonard), Libby Baltz (Sam), Irene Thomas, Mackenzie Bradley (James), Melissa Gagnon, and Samantha Dwyer (Scott) and 9 great nieces and nephews. (and 1 great, great) Charles received his BS and Masters from Governors State University and afterward taught Political Science and Criminology Courses there as well as Westwood, Kellogg School of Management, Great Lakes Naval Base, Northwestern Illinois University, Webster College and South Suburban College. He was a Police officer in several St Louis County villages and towns before becoming the first Chief of Police in University Park , IL in 1975 ( formally Park Forest South). Leaving Police work in 1978 for the private sector he worked for retail, manufacturing and insurance companies such as Saxon Paint, Highland Superstores, Cason Pirie Scott, Amoco, Ion, Motorola, Fantasy Diamonds and Empire Today as well as non-profits like the Greater Northern Illinois Foodbank in Security Crisis Management and Asset Protection. Charles was active in politics as well, holding the elected position of Monee Township Tax Assessor for many years and more recently as ward 2 Alderman in Holts Summit, Mo. A lifelong Democrat, he wanted all who knew and loved him to not vote for Trump. A prolific writer, he wrote hundreds of articles for Law enforcement, Criminology and related magazines as well as winning the Police Science award from Law and Order Magazine in 1975. Charles was a warm, witty, compassionate and amazingly intelligent man who touched all who came in contact with his stories, anecdotes, and historical knowledge; he will be deeply missed by innumerable friends, colleagues, and family members. His last act was to donate his bone, bone marrow, skin and pericardium as an organ donor. It was his wish to be cremated and eventually be interred at the family plot near Foley, Mo. There will be a memorial at a later date when it is safe for many to gather together, hug and celebrate his life. If you feel the urge to donate in his name, please do so to the Greater Northern Illinois Foodbank, The Foodbank for Central & Northeast Missouri, or the ACLU.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 31, 2020
I remember Chales foundly in our days together in University Park, IL.
Toni Arnold
Friend
October 30, 2020
My condolences to you & your family
Patricia Simpson
Acquaintance
October 30, 2020
A friend we will always remember, Charlie.
Zenobia& Jal Mistri
Friend
October 29, 2020
Charles was a great man he will be greatly missed !! My deepest sympathy Mrs sue !! May God be with you and be your strength . love you
Ina Lutz
Friend
October 29, 2020
Well, well, well, so sorry to see the news about Charlie. It was close to 50 years ago now that we all did that wonderful adventure called Park Forest South. Charlie and his family was a deep part of all of that. So glad that I was part of the crew along the way that had the pleasure of knowing and working with him. Love and warm wishes, Larry
Larry McClellan
Friend
